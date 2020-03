FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows (top) the empty Brandenburg Gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, March 25, 2020 and the same spot (bottom) in Berlin in this April 4, 2018 file photo. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Am I allowed to have a hairdresser or beautician come to my home? Can I hang out with my friends outside? Can I chill with my mates at home?

Berlin police said on Thursday their emergency phone line had been swamped with questions about the lockdown imposed by authorities in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.

"You have many questions about the #covid19 containment ordinance, we understand that, but this must not mean that people in need can no longer get through to our emergency call centre," police in the German capital said in a Tweet https://twitter.com/PolizeiBerlin_E/status/1242860318860206080.

Germany has 36,508 confirmed cases and 198 deaths from the coronavirus and on Sunday extended a lockdown by banning public meetings of more than two people unless they live in the same household.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018