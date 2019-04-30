BERLIN (Reuters) - An elderly man who had been trying to park his car drove up a short flight of steps into a shopping centre in the northern German city of Hamburg, a police spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that there were no signs of terrorism.

The spokesman said police were treating the incident, which ended with the car coming to a stop in front of an escalator, as an accident.

The driver and one other person were suffering from shock, police said.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

