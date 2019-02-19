BERLIN (Reuters) - If Britain asks for a delay to its departure from the European Union, none of the existing members will stand in its way, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

But, speaking at an event in the German city of Stuttgart, Juncker added that if the extension lasted until the European Parliament elections at the end of May, British voters would have to take part in the polls.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. An extension of Article 50 - which determines the exit date - must be agreed unanimously by all the EU's remaining 27 member states.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gareth Jones)

