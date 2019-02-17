This content was published on February 17, 2019 4:08 PM

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police are investigating a suspected explosion on Sunday near the venue of a presidential debate in the capital Jakarta, officials said.

Police officials said a loud noise was heard and thick grey smoke was seen immediately after. But Berita Satu media group said it may have been caused by fireworks.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Sultan Hotel in central Jakarta where President Joko Widodo and challenger Prabowo Subianto were debating live on television. Their supporters had gathered outside.

Indonesia is set to go to the polls on April 17.

(Reporting by Tabita Nugroho, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor;l. Pleaskanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com)

