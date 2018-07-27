External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 27, 2018 2:18 AM Jul 27, 2018 - 02:18

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks on Tuesday, the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, as both sides seek to defuse tensions amid a thaw in relations. The general-level military talks would take place at the border village of Panmunjom within the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, Yonhap said on Friday, citing Seoul's defence ministry. An agenda for the meeting was not immediately known. The two sides last held such military talks in June. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters