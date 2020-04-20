This content was published on April 20, 2020 4:01 PM

Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room as seen through a window from outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada are extending restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared borders for an additional 30 days, U.S. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a tweet.

"As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions, and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread of coronavirus and allowing the phased opening of the country," Wolf wrote.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

