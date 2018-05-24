External Content

North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test facility is shown in this DigitalGlobe satellite image in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, May 23, 2018. Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels used for nuclear testing on Thursday, South Korean media reported, as part of steps that have reduced tension on the Korean peninsula and raised the possibility of a summit with the United States. North Korea has conducted all six of its nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri site, which consists of tunnels dug beneath Mount Mantap in the northeast of the country. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

