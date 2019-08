This content was published on August 9, 2019 10:34 PM

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday, the Yon hap news agency said, citing South Korea's military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee, editing by G Crosse)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram