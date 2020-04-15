This content was published on April 15, 2020 2:42 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department, Treasury, and Department of Homeland Security Issues, along with the FBI, issued an advisory on Wednesday about North Korean cyber threats that called particular attention to banking and finance.

"North Korea’s malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and countries around the world and, in particular, pose a significant threat to the integrity and stability of the international financial system," the State Department said in a statement on the advisory.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann)

