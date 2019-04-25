SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Thursday that his summit with President Vladimir Putin will help jointly assess the Korean peninsula issues and coordinate their stances.

Kim and Putin met for their unprecedented summit in the Russian city of Vladivostok, where Kim is likely to seek support from the Russian leader as nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States are hanging in limbo.

Putin told Kim he welcomed North Korea's efforts to improve ties with the United States.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

