This content was published on April 21, 2020 4:27 AM

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2020. KCNA/via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is not believed to be critically ill, an official with the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department told Reuters on Tuesday, following media reports about the state of Kim's health.

The official declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter. The International Liaison Department is the main Chinese body dealing with neighbouring North Korea.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

