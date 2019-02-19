This content was published on February 19, 2019 11:47 AM

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Europe will experience above normal temperatures for the better part of March to May, with most of the continent enjoying a generally warm and wet spring, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

"As we look ahead to spring, we feel that the biggest risks for colder weather, relative to normal, are still in March, and especially across northern/eastern sections," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

"Beyond March, most of our model outputs suggest a generally warm/wet spring in most locations, especially across the northern half of Europe, as mobile westerlies impinge upon the continent," he said.

Scandinavia will experience the warmest spring, added the Weather Company.

The only regions that will see colder than normal weather in the period, are the eastern Nordic region in March, the west-southern mainland in April and the western mainland in May.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

MARCH:

Nordics – Colder than normal east; warmer than normal west

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

APRIL:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east; cooler than normal west

MAY:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal east, cooler than normal west

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east, cooler than normal west

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

