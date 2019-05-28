This content was published on May 28, 2019 10:26 AM

GENEVA (Reuters) - Violence in northwest Nigeria has forced around 20,000 people to seek safety in neighbouring Niger since April, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.

It said the surge was not linked to Islamist group Boko Haram.

"People are reportedly fleeing due to multiple reasons, including clashes between farmers and herders of different ethnic groups, vigilantism, as well as kidnappings for ransom," it said in a media briefing.

(Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)

