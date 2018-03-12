External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 12, 2018 10:08 AM Mar 12, 2018 - 10:08

Norway's Finance Minister Siv Jensen presents a parliamentary report on the Norwegian Pension fund (Oil fund) in Oslo April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/NTB Scanpix (reuters_tickers)

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will show more restraint next year in its spending of money from the country's trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund as economic growth accelerates, the prime minister and finance minister said on Monday. "There isn't much room for adding fresh funds to this budget," Finance Minister Siv Jensen told a news conference ahead of the government's first meeting to prepare a fiscal spending plan for 2019. Prime Minister Erna Solberg said the government must become better at prioritising its spending, in order to prevent a strengthening of the crown currency that could hurt private companies. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters