External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 16, 2018 11:59 AM Mar 16, 2018 - 11:59

OSLO (Reuters) - An opposition party in Norway, the Centre Party, has said it will back a motion of no confidence in Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug, Norwegian news agency NTB reported on Friday, heightening the risk that the minority cabinet may fall. Last Friday Listhaug rocked Norway's traditionally consensual politics by accusing the opposition Labour Party - target of the country's worst peacetime massacre - of putting terrorists' rights before national security. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters