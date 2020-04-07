OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will lift some of the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday.

"Together we have taken control of the virus, therefore we can open up society little by little," Erna Solberg told a news conference.

On Monday, her health minister said the epidemic was "under control" in Norway, pointing to the low rate of transmission of the disease.

The Nordic country was among the first in Europe to shut down a wide range of private and public institutions to halt the spread of COVID-19, sending the economy into a tailspin and triggering hundreds of thousands of layoffs.

Current restrictions, which are in place until April 13, included the closures of nurseries and schools, refusing entry to foreigners who do not live and work in Norway and forbidding people to go to their mountain cabins if they have one.

Kindergartens will reopen between April 20 and 27; schools from the first grade to the fourth grade will reopen from April 27; and Norwegians can go to their chalets from April 20.

At the same time, working from home must continue and Norwegians must get used against measures against contamination "for a long time", Solberg said.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram