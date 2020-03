This content was published on March 31, 2020 7:06 AM

FILE PHOTO - A health worker wearing a protective gear takes a break during transfer operations of patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Strasbourg to Germany and Switzerland, France March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 61,913 and 583 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

Cases rose by 4,615 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 128, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

