This content was published on March 25, 2020 7:41 AM

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask crosses a bridge in Frankfurt, Germany, March 24, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 31,554 and 149 people have died of the disease, statistics from the RKI health institute showed on Wednesday.

Cases rose by 4,191 while the death toll climbed by 36, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018