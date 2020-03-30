This content was published on March 30, 2020 6:05 AM

A cyclist rides his bike on an empty street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 57,298 and 455 people have died of the disease here, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

Cases rose by 4,751 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 66, the statistics showed.

The highest number of cases, 13,989, are in the southern state of Bavaria, where the disease first appeared in Germany.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018