Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Number of Yemenis in food crisis or emergency could hit 20 million - WFP

A nurse holds a hand of malnourished two-month-old Jood Motaher two days before her death at a malnutrition treatment centre in Sanaa, Yemen November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

(reuters_tickers)

GENEVA (Reuters) - A survey of food security in Yemen has found more than 15 million people are in a "crisis" or "emergency" situation and that number could hit 20 million without sustained food aid, the U.N. World Food Programme said in a statement on Thursday.

The survey, carried out by Yemeni and international experts in October according to an international system for classifying food crises, also found about 65,000 in a food "catastrophe" or near famine levels, mostly in conflict zones. That number that could rise to 237,000 if aid does not get through, the WFP said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad

Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up

advent calendar

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters