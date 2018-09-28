External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 28, 2018 6:20 AM Sep 28, 2018 - 06:20

MILAN (Reuters) - The numbers in Italy's budget document announced on Thursday are not written in stone, an official of Italy's ruling League party said on Friday. "The aim is to present a (budget document) that respects what we pledged to do," the League's chief economic adviser Claudio Borghi said in an interview in Corriere della Sera. "I would add that the figures in that document are not written in stone". The euro fell on Thursday on uncertainty over the government's budget deficit target. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Kim Coghill) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters