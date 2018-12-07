Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

NY police give all clear after CNN bomb threat

NYPD police officers investigate the Time Warner building after the building was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(reuters_tickers)

(Reuters) - CNN's broadcast offices in New York City were evacuated by police on Thursday night for more than an hour after a caller said there were five bombs hidden in the Time Warner Center Building, disrupting the broadcaster's schedule, police said.

The "all clear" was given by police shortly before midnight (0500 GMT) after several dozen police officers searched the building floor by floor.

Nothing suspicious was found, CNN reported.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic had been blocked by police, said New York Police Detective Hubert Reyes.

The call came in after 10 p.m., and the news network briefly switched to pretaped programming, before cutting to live shots of newscasters, employees and onlookers standing behind police barricades outside the building.

The network's bureau at the Time Warner Center was evacuated in October after a package containing an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad

Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up

advent calendar

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters