This content was published on March 31, 2020 9:32 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Oman's health ministry reported on Tuesday its first death from coronavirus, a 72 year-old Omani man, state TV said on Twitter.

Oman reported as of March 31, 192 coronavirus cases in the sultanate.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Chris Reese)

