DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman will suspend the issuance of tourist visas from March 15 for a period of 30 days and will not allow cruise ships to dock at the sultanate's ports during this period, the foreign ministry said on Twitter, citing an ad hoc government committee to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sport activities will also be suspended during this period, it said.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)

