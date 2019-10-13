This content was published on October 13, 2019 2:22 AM

Damage is seen after a portion of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. October 12, 2019, in this image taken from social media. Michael Hollister via REUTERS

(Reuters) - One person was killed and at least 18 injured in New Orleans on Saturday when part of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed, filling a street with wreckage and clouds of dust.

Video of the collapse was widely shared on social media and the fire department posted photos of the aftermath showing crumpled floors and tangles of broken construction materials.

Local media said three people were missing and emergency services were using rescue dogs and drones to search for any more victims.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards urged residents and visitors alike to avoid the area.

"This remains a very fluid and very dangerous situation," he told reporters at the scene. "Every few minutes something is falling off of this building."

Hard Rock International said it was to be the future manager of the hotel and has no involvement in its construction.

"We want to extend our deepest sympathies to victims of this tragic accident and to their loved ones and friends," the company said in a statement.

