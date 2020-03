This content was published on March 9, 2020 8:19 AM

TOKYO (Reuters) - One person in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture, which borders Tokyo, has died from the coronavirus, broadcaster Nippon TV reported on Monday, citing the prefecture's governor.

The person passed away on Sunday. If confirmed, it would be the fifteenth death from the virus, including seven from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo last month.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018