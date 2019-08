This content was published on August 10, 2019 4:46 PM

OSLO (Reuters) - One person has been injured in a shooting inside a mosque in Norway, police said on Saturday, adding that one man had been apprehended.

The suspected shooter at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country's capital was described as "a young white man", the police added.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Peter Graff)

