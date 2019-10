This content was published on October 27, 2019 11:27 AM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - One Turkish military personnel was killed and five were wounded in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn region after a rocket and mortar attack by Kurdish YPG militia, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The military was conducting reconnaissance work and responded in kind to the attack, the ministry said in a statement.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Jason Neely)

