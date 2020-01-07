This content was published on January 7, 2020 10:18 AM

KEP, Cambodia (Reuters) - Owners of a building in Cambodia that collapsed and killed 36 workers and their families last week have been charged and released on bail, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

The heavy death toll has highlighted the dangers of the lightly regulated industry.

The building, a multi-storey guesthouse under construction in the coastal town of Kep, crashed down on Friday as labourers and their families, including six children and infants, were relaxing after a hard day on the job.

The owners of the building, identified as Ek Sarun and his wife, Chhiv Sothy, were charged with unintentional homicide and causing injuries, Kampot Provincial Court spokesman Man Boreth told Reuters.

"The court decided not to detain them and they were released," Man Boreth said, adding that their bail was set at 354 million Cambodian riels ($88,200).

Reuters was unable to contact the couple or get information about their legal representation to seek comment from them.

Man Boreth said the couple were required to appear in court when summoned, and were not allowed to leave the country,

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul. Writing by Kay Johnson and Patpicha Tanakasempipat)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram