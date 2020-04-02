This content was published on April 2, 2020 6:51 AM

KARACHI (Reuters) - A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, and acquitted three other co-accused in the matter, Khawaja Naveed, a defence attorney involved in the case told Reuters on Thursday.

At least four people were convicted in connection with Pearl's murder, including British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for masterminding the murder.

(Reporting by Hassan Raza; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

