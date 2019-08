This content was published on August 8, 2019 9:50 AM

FILE PHOTO: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, addresses supporters during a countrywide protest called "Black Day" against the government of prime minister Imran Khan, in Quetta, Pakistan July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz was arrested on Thursday by the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a spokeswoman for her party said.

“Maryam Nawaz has been arrested,” Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokeswoman for Nawaz's Pakistan Muslim League (N) party told Reuters. “NAB arrested her from Lahore and we haven’t been given any reason or grounds for her arrest”.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, editing by Alasdair Pal)

