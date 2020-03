This content was published on March 11, 2020 7:37 AM

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Pakistani air force plane crashed in the capital city of Islamabad on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the air force said.

"We are ascertaining the losses," the spokesman told Reuters by phone. The type and make of the aircraft was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018