RAMALLAH (Reuters) - Palestinian officials will not attend next week's U.S. conference hosted by Poland, chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Friday after a U.S. official said they had been invited.

"Regarding statements that we have been invited, we can say that only today there was some contact from the Polish side," Erekat said on Twitter. "Our position remains clear: We are not going to attend this conference and reiterate that we have not mandated anyone to talk on behalf of Palestine."

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah, writing by Lesley Wroughton)

