This content was published on February 8, 2019 5:15 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Palestinian officials have been invited to a U.S. conference on the Middle East hosted by Poland next week where White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will discuss plans for peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

The senior administration official told reporters the event was "not a negotiation but a discussion" on Middle East peace.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)

