This content was published on April 30, 2020 1:07 AM

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 6,378 on Wednesday, a rise of 178 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by two to 178, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country's latest data at a news conference.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Sandra Maler)

