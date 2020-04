This content was published on April 4, 2020 12:37 AM

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's health ministry said on Friday that it had registered 1,673 coronavirus cases in the Central American country, an increase of 198 cases from the previous day, and a total of 41 deaths.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

