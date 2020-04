This content was published on April 2, 2020 1:01 AM

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's health ministry reported on Wednesday 1,317 coronavirus cases, an increase of 136 cases, and 32 deaths in the Central American country.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018