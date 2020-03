This content was published on March 28, 2020 12:53 AM

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama health officials on Friday reported five more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 14 deaths.

They also confirmed 112 new cases of the virus, which has now been detected in 786 people overall in Panama.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018