This content was published on March 27, 2020 12:54 AM

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama registered 116 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, health officials said, bringing the Central American country's total number of cases to 674.

Officials also said one more person has died, leading to nine deaths overall from the virus, and that 83 people are hospitalized.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018