AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Part of the roof of the AZ Alkmaar football stadium collapsed on Saturday during heavy winds but no injuries were reported, regional safety officials said in a statement.

"The roof of the AFAS stadium in Alkmaar has collapsed as a result of the storm," the safety organisation for North Holland said in a statement.

The Dutch national weather service KNMI warned wind gusts could reach 100 kilometres per hour on Saturday afternoon.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

