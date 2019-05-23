WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that President Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum at a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders a day earlier and that she wished his family or staff would conduct "an intervention" with Trump for the good of the country.

"Again, I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, or his administration, or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country," Pelosi told reporters.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

