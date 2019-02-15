U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen accompanied by Poland's President Andrzej Duda, White House adviser Jared Kushner and museum director Piotr Cywinski visits the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

MUNICH (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence accused Iran on Friday of anti-Semitism akin to the Nazis following his visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland that had strengthened his resolve to act against Tehran.

"We have the regime in Tehran that's breathing out murderous threats, with the same vile anti-Semitic hatred that animated the Nazis in Europe," Pence told reporters on Air Force Two before landing in Munich.

He said that being in Auschwitz had made him reflect to "strengthen the resolve of the free world to oppose that kind of vile hatred and to confront authoritarian threats of our time."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Paul Carrel)

