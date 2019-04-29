This content was published on April 29, 2019 11:06 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marines help to build a concertina wire barricade at the U.S. Mexico border in preparation for the arrival of a caravan of migrants at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, California, U.S., November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Monday it would send about 320 Defense Department personnel to the border with Mexico in roles that would increasingly put them in contact with migrants, including driving them in vehicles and "monitoring" their welfare.

The Pentagon's statement said the latest deployment would alone cost about $7.4 million through September and broadly confirmed details of the deployment previewed on Friday

The U.S. military deployments at the border, which now include about 5,000 forces, are being closely watched by proponents and foes of President Donald Trump's politically charged immigration policies.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)

