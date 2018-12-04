External Content

December 4, 2018

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen tour Base Camp Donna in Donna, Texas, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Stewart/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has approved a request to extend the deployment of troops to the U.S. border with Mexico until the end of January, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, a move that had been largely expected. The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the support would include "limited aviation, engineering, medical, and military police capabilities." The current authorization was set to expire on Dec. 15. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)

Reuters