WARSAW (Reuters) - The United States has not reached an agreement with Poland about any U.S. troop increases and talks on the issue are continuing, Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Any speculation on troop increases or agreements at this point is unfounded," Pahon said in a statement.

"We are continuing discussions with our Polish allies, and no agreements have been reached. We are continuing discussions, and will announce the results of our talks at the appropriate time."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported U.S. ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher, as saying the troop numbers would be raised. Asked whether the increase would run into the hundreds or thousands, Mosbacher said, according to the newspaper: "It will be significant. It passes the hundred mark, the hundreds mark."

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alison Williams)

