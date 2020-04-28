This content was published on April 28, 2020 9:54 PM

FILE PHOTO: Peruvians who are stranded in Lima are disinfected prior to being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as part of a process to allow them to return to their hometowns, in Lima, Peru April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

By Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's health ministry on Tuesday confirmed its toll of coronavirus cases had surpassed 30,000, with 854 associated deaths.

Tuesday's 31,190 confirmed cases represents the second highest caseload in Latin America. The number has more than doubled in nine days, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have prompted the collapse of some medical facilities, with bodies being kept in hallways, masks being repeatedly reused, and protests breaking out amongst medical workers concerned over their safety.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Sandra Maler)

