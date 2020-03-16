This content was published on March 16, 2020 8:46 AM

A police officer checks a jeepney passenger's body temperature at a checkpoint placed amidst the lockdown of the country's capital to contain the spread of coronavirus, in the outskirts of Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will impose "enhanced community quarantine" across the country's entire main island of Luzon, his spokesman said on Monday, adding to existing measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

More details would follow on the enhanced quarantining procedures, Salvador Panelo told reporters in a text message, without elaborating. Panelo had earlier said a "total lockdown" of Metropolitan Manila was among options available in what he said was "a matter of national survival".

