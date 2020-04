This content was published on April 14, 2020 9:19 AM

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 20 more deaths linked to the new coronavirus and 291 more cases.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have reached 5,223, while deaths have increased to 335. Fifty-three more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 295, it added.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

