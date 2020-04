This content was published on April 27, 2020 9:30 AM

FILE PHOTO: A dog walks around a deserted public market following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Monday reported 198 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths, brining the country's tally to 7,777 cases and 511 fatalities.

The Department of Health also said 70 individuals have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recoveries to 932.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Toby Chopra)

