This content was published on April 26, 2020 10:12 AM

FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing a protective mask checks a woman's quarantine pass as the city undergoes a stricter lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Pasay City, Philippines, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday reported seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the Southeast Asian country to 501.

It recorded 285 new cases, bringing the country's total number of confirmed infections to 7,579.

A total of 862 patients have recovered.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes